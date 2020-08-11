Wake County gyms set to lay off more than 450 people, notice says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Nearly 450 gym employees in Wake County are set to be laid off, according to a notice given to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The notice said 242 employees at the Lifetime Fitness location at 8515 Falls of Neuse Rd. in Raleigh and 203 employees at the location at 1700 Regency Pkwy. in Cary will be affected.

On Aug. 5, Gov. Roy Cooper extended North Carolina’s Phase Two of reopening until at least Sept. 11, meaning gyms must remain closed. They shuttered on March 30 when Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home mandate took effect.

“It’s a nightmare scenario for us. We cannot continue down this path and have the opportunity to open on the backside of this,” said Matt Shifflette, who owns Orangetheory Fitness. He has had to furlough 285 people employed at the 20 studios he owns in North Carolina.

Another 276 employees at a Lifetime Fitness location in Charlotte are also affected.

