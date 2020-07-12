Wake County hair salons, barbershops slowly recovering after reopening

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Since reopening at the start of North Carolina’s phase two COVID-19 plan, the owner of Twisted Scizzors Salon in Cary tells CBS17 business is slowly returning to normal.

“We have been really, really busy,” said Amanda Kimball, who reopened at the end of May. “Like, busy to the point where people have had to have a long wait to get their hair done.”

Anna Dormady is one of those clients who had to wait two weeks for an appointment. She added, “This was first opening, it was worth waiting.“

Dormady said Sunday was the first time she’s been to a hair salon since the pandemic started.

“It’s refreshing. Full color, highlights, hair cut, some style, so it’s a makeover, a makeover [for my] spirit as well,” she said.

Like other hair salons and barbershops, Twisted Scizzors has had to adjust to a new way of operating.

“We do a temperature check, we make it mandatory that the mask be worn from our staff and clients,” Kimball said of the new safety protocol during the pandemic. “We do extensive cleaning in between clients, we clean our tools, the list is huge.”

While Kimball welcomes customers back and tries to recoup some of the losses caused by the pandemic, she knows not every business is as fortunate.

“Every day, you read about a restaurant not making it, or another hair salon closing down. And that’s not what we want,” Kimball said. “We want to keep everybody in business and keep our staff employed, which I’m thankful I don’t have to worry about that.”

Other businesses such as bars and gyms are worried about when North Carolina will enter the next phase so they can reopen. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce a decision about phase three sometime this week.

