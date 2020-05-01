Wake County has 3rd-highest Census self-response rate in NC – but organizers aren’t satisfied

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County officials said Friday that residents in the county have one of the highest self-response rates to the 2020 census in North Carolina – but organizers aren’t satisfied with the number.

At 59.6 percent, Wake County has a nearly 10-point higher response rate than the rest of the state (49.7 percent) and also have a higher response rate than the average for the country (54.6 percent), county officials said.

Only two counties have a higher response rate than Wake – Orange (60.7 percent) and Union (61 percent). Mecklenburg County, where Charlotte is located, has a 53.7 percent response rate.

Throughout the entire country, more than 80 million households have responded to the census, officials said.

In order to raise awareness, a social distancing parade will be held today in some Raleigh neighborhoods.

The NC Counts Coalition, U.S. Census Bureau, and other partners will hold the parade – which includes fun and music – beginning at 11 a.m. at Washington Elementary School in Raleigh, according to officials.

The parade will work its way through neighborhoods including Walnut Terrace, Chavis Heights, and Washington Terrace before ending around 12:30 p.m. at the Food Lion on Cross Link Road.

Organizers are encouraging residents “to head outside on a porch, go to the front door or open a window to see and hear the Census messaging as the parade travels through the communities.”

Click here for more information on the parade.

COVID-19 has had a major impact on the 2020 Census efforts as man organizers in the county and across the country were forced to cancel numerous outreach events and instead go digital in their efforts to reach people to fill out the Census.

According to the county, the U.S. Census Bureau is taking steps to reactivate field offices, which were suspended in March, beginning on June 1.

The Census Bureau is hoping to get an additional 120 days from Cognress to deliver final apportionment counts once the Census has been completed.

Under this plan, the window for field data collection and self-response would be extended to Oct. 31, which would allow for counts to be delivered to the president by April 30, 2021 and redistricting data to be delivered to the states no later than July 31, 2021, officials said.

You can respond to the 2020 Census completely online.

