No residents test positive for COVID-19 at site of Wake County’s 3rd nursing home outbreak

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County has its third COVID-19 outbreak in a long term care facility.

Capital Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raleigh confirms it has two cases. They said it involves an employee and a contractor.

The facility said they learned the staff member tested positive on April 24. The very next day, they tested all residents and staff. Then on April 30, they said a contractor who provided essential services there had the coronavirus. They tell CBS 17 the last time that person had been at the facility was April 18.

Capital Nursing and Rehabilitation Center said it’s still waiting on eight test results, but to date, no tests have come back positive. That means no residents are infected.

It’s pretty remarkable when you consider how fast the virus has spread at other nursing homes.

At Louisburg Nursing Center in Franklin County, 53 of their 61 residents have coronavirus.

The Wake County Health Department confirms at least 14 have died.

The state said there are nearly 2,000 cases of COVID-19 in long term care facilities. There have been 201 deaths.

In a statement, Capital wrote,

Capital Nursing and Rehabilitation Center received confirmation on April 24th that one of our staff members was diagnosed with COVID-19. This was the first such diagnosis of anyone affiliated with our community. We arranged testing for all residents and employees on April 25th. Most of the tests have been processed and resulted in no additional diagnoses of COVID-19. We have eight pending tests, the results of which we hope to receive in the next few days. Our

residents, their families and our employees were all notified of the positive diagnosis, the

building wide testing and have been updated as test results have returned. We were notified on April 30 that a person who is not an employee of Capital Nursing but provided essential services at Capital Nursing most recently on April 18 has tested positive for COVID-19. All residents, resident families and employees have been notified. The residents who came in contact with the person have been notified of the contact, as have their families. None of the pending test results are for anyone who came in contact with this person. We are doing everything we can to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in our community

including closely monitoring all residents, screening all employees every time they enter the

building and using universal mask precautions for each employee throughout the building at all times. We are staying in close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps. We continue to not permit visitors per the direction of the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention (CDC) and the local health department. We are encouraging family members to call us for updates on the status of their loved ones, but it is crucial that we continue to restrict visitation to reduce the spread of this virus. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through Skype, calling, texting, Facetime or other social media formats. We will contact families if their loved one is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19. We want

you to know that we are taking every precaution to prevent the spread of infection. This is a difficult time for everyone. Our staff have demonstrated extraordinary dedication and commitment to caring for our residents. Please know that we are strictly adhering to all

directions from the local and state health departments.

The state is now releasing data on nursing homes. That information hasn’t been updated yet but will be starting Friday at 4 p.m. We’ll keep an eye out for it.

