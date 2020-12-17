Wake County health experts fear COVID-19 surge could put a strain on health care systems

FILE – In this Thursday, March 19, 2020, file photo, medical personnel work in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Brescia, Italy. World War II references are now heard daily, not because another momentous 75th anniversary, Victory in Europe Day approaches in May but because of the coronavirus. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday marked the third straight day North Carolina had at least 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, putting the state on pace to hit half a million cases of the virus between Christmas and New Year’s.

Health experts with Wake County, and at WakeMed fear cases could increase even further after Christmas, putting a strain on health care systems.

“This isn’t good. This isn’t the direction we want to go in,” said Dr. Nicole Mushonga, Wake County’s associate medical director and Epidemiology Program director.

Dr. Mushonga says in the first two weeks of December, cases in Wake County increase by 63 percent. She says the county set a record for new COVID19 cases in a single month in November with 7,4413.

“Unfortunately, we’re on track to surpass that record in December,” she said.

Mushonga and other health experts expressed concern Thursday that those numbers will only get worse as people get together for the holidays, increasing the chances of transmission.

President and CEO WakeMed Health & Hospitals, Donald Gintzig, says more cases translates to more hospitalizations.

“We plan for the worst and hope for the best,” said Gintzig.

Gintzig said at WakeMed, and other hospitals in North Carolina, COVID19 hospitalizations peaked in July and then dipped in the late summer and early fall.

However, in November the hospitalizations hit then exceeded the July peak.

“We still have capacity, but we’re busy,” said Gintzig. “COVID patients take a lot of resources. A lot of specialized care,” he said.

Mushonga says it’s time to reconsider holiday plans, and strongly asks families to host virtual celebrations rather than in-person ones.

“These are not normal times. We have to take extraordinary measures to keep our loved ones safe, our health care system from becoming overwhelmed, and our economy on the path to recovery,” she said.

WakeMed received 3,900 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Thursday and will begin administering the vaccine Friday.

Gintzig says they have enough vaccine to administer doses to all of the 10,000 patient-facing staff and providers who want it within the first few weeks.

“I know what the risk of getting COVID is. I see it every day. I can tell you from what I’ve learned about the vaccine when it’s my turn to get the vaccine I’m going to get it,” he said.

Dr. Jason Wittes, Wake County pharmacy director, say they will learn on Friday how many doses of Pfizers’ vaccine will be allocated to the county.

He says they will begin with high-risk groups and those vital to the COVID-19 response, which is between 3,500 – 4,000 people.

“In Phase 1a Wake County will vaccinate our EMS, health care workers at high risk of exposure to the virus in our clinics and the jail, our public health employees and our adult and child protective services staff who work with vulnerable populations,” said Dr. Wittes.

Dr. Wittes says it will take months to produce enough doses for everyone who wants to be vaccinated.

He anticipates that once healthy adults are eligible to get vaccinated, in late spring or early summer, they will do so similar to how the flu shot is accessed at doctor’s offices and pharmacies.