Wake County health leaders expecting increase in vaccine supply in coming weeks, months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday the Wake County Board of Education and the Wake County Board of Commissioners met together to discuss COVID-19 vaccine progress in the county.

County health leaders say they’ve started to receive an increased supply of the Pfizer vaccine and are set to receive more supplies of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the coming weeks and months, which may potentially move up the vaccine timeline.

“This will help augment vaccine supply and increase vaccine providers in Wake County as well as help us move through eligibility groups at a quicker pace,” said Ryan Jury, the mass vaccination branch director for Wake County Public Health.

Officials also say despite hospitalizations slightly increasing over the past few days and two new COVID-19 strains spreading across the state, overall coronavirus metrics are promising and moving in the right direction.

They are crediting continuing vaccinations for helping move Wake County into a yellow status, which they hope will continue despite the upcoming easing of restrictions.

“Looking at positive cases per day, it’s up and down but still in that downward trajectory which is our goal — to keep moving these positive cases down,” said Johnna Sharpe, Wake County chief operating officer.

Meanwhile, the school board announced that 75 percent of 17,000 Wake County school workers surveyed say they’ve received their first shot or are planning to soon.

“What we’re most focused on is making sure anyone who wants the vaccine has access to it and we do believe that in collaboration with our county partners we have established and accomplished that,” said Cathy Moore, superintendent for Wake County Public School System.

Moore also says the board is partnering with the county to review new state guidelines that would encourage schools to conduct free COVID-19 testing.