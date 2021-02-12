Wake County health officials planning to open more COVID-19 testing locations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County health officials say they’re opening more COVID-19 testing locations next week.

Wake County will offer week-long testing at Anderson Point Park in Raleigh, Halifax Community Park in Raleigh, and South Park in Fuquay-Varina. The hours for testing are Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, February 16 through 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The county will also offer testing at Aversboro Baptist Church in Garner Feb. 18-20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It seems to be the perfect timing for additional testing locations…as the state health department announced Thursday night that the South African variant of COVID-19 was detected in someone here in central North Carolina.

Health officials say this version of the virus is considered more contagious but current vaccines are effective against it.

