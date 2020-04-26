Wake County high school senior reflects on baseball season ending from COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — During a typical spring, players would be stepping up to the plate at the Leesville Road High School baseball field.

Instead, the gates are locked and the dugouts and diamond are empty. The coronavirus is striking out the rest of the season.

“I thought we were gonna be pretty good coming into this baseball season,” said second baseman Trey Baker. “So, it just sucks that we don’t get to see how good we could have been.”

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has officially canceled all spring sports because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Canceling the season crushed Baker’s dreams of a playoff run during his final season. He found out the season was canceled one day at practice.

“Our coach called us over and he told us that we had to go home and that Wake County said we couldn’t practice anymore,” Baker said. “He [our coach] told us that the season was over and that he’s always gonna be here for us and that he’s only a phone call away and that we can always talk to him about anything.”

A multi-sport athlete, Baker told CBS17 he committed to playing football at Wofford College in South Carolina.

Baker says baseball ending early is beyond disappointing, it’s devastating for other seniors who dreamed of being scouted to play college ball.

“They were looking to go play college baseball somewhere,” he said of some of his teammates. “This would be the time where college coaches would come watch and try and make something happen with them so they could play college baseball. So, without this, they don’t really have any options other than to just go to college and be a regular student.”

For now, fall sports are scheduled as normal, but there could be some modifications.

The NCHAA is expected to discuss that and academic eligibility concerns in a meeting next week.

More headlines from CBS17.com: