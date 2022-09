HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN)—A high school student was seriously injured after a Monday night crash in Holly Springs, according to police.

This happened around 10:40 p.m. near Avent Ferry Road and Holly Meadow Drive.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, first responders found a single vehicle that had “left the roadway and struck a tree.”

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with “grave injuries,” police said.