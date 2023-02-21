RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — They’re the first face and ‘good morning’ to start many students’ day.

Staff at Green Level High School said their bus drivers serve a very important role. They may be the first greeting to shape a student’s day, but also the ones to get them to and from school safely.

Tuesday morning, students with the Food and Nutrition Honors Program at the high school served a special breakfast to drivers to send their appreciation. It’s all part of ‘Love the Bus’ month where bus drivers are celebrated throughout the district, state, and nation.

Robin Stanton, a food and nutrition teacher with family and consumer sciences at Green Level High School, said the students have been learning about the restaurant business and wanted to use those skills to give back to staff. Stanton said the students created a menu, decorated, and invited bus drivers to enjoy a nice meal after working a busy morning shift.

“They’re working double shifts, triple routes… they are really devoted to the job,” said Stanton. She said a simple ‘thank you’ is so important as these bus drivers continue to face even more challenges on the job. Stanton added, “Feeling like part of a group and feeling appreciated every day– not just once a year but every day– they’re feeling appreciated, they have a space here where they feel like this is home.”

Maureen Lander said it’s a job she looks forward to each day. Lander, who has been a bus driver for about eight years, said. “When I see those little ones in the morning they brighten my day. Just seeing their little faces get on the bus.”

Lander said she’s aware of the challenges that have made their job more difficult and turned some drivers away. Lander said, “I do 10 routes total, five in the morning, five in the afternoon, we do a lot of double backs these days.” The bus driver said it’s much different than when she first started with only three routes. Lander added, ““We have to pick it up somewhere, the children need to still go to school. So if you have to do extra routes, you do extra routes.”

If you ask Lander, even with the longer days, she chooses to wake up at 4 a.m., pick up extra routes and pull up her bus. Lander smiled, “It has it’s rewards; it does, and being around children is enlightening– it makes you feel young.”