Wake County highway near Zebulon reopens after log truck flips, spills logs

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A highway in Wake County near Zebulon was shut down Friday morning after a log truck overturned, covering the road in loose logs.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the driver of a log truck was traveling south on N.C. Highway 96 near Pippin Road when the truck left the road and the driver tried to correct himself and flipped the truck.

The driver was taken to the hospital with pain caused by the seat belt and is expected to be OK, troopers said.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene reported that tow trucks were on the scene trying to turn the truck right-side-up but were having difficulty. Eventually, crews were able to get the truck back on its wheels and tow it away.

A log truck overturned on N.C. Highway 96 Friday morning (Photo: Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

A second log truck was brought to the crash site to collect and transport the load that had spilled across the road.

The truck’s windshield was missing and a fence was damaged in the crash.

Authorities have not said if the driver will face any charges.

The road reopened around 10:15 a.m.