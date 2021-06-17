Wake County holding ‘COVID-19 Vaccine Boot Camp’ to help inform people on the vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County teens have another chance to take advantage of a free program that’s teaching them about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Thursday’s “boot camp” is meant to inform teens on how to talk to family and friends who are hesitant to get vaccinated.

There is a virtual, two-hour session that begins at 10 a.m. today and you must register in advance.

There are 10 more sessions that will be held through the end of August.

The dates of those sessions are below:

June 29 and July 1: 6 – 8 p.m.

July 13 and July 15: 10 a.m. to Noon

July 27 and July 29: 6 – 8 p.m.

Aug. 10 and Aug. 12: 10 a.m. to Noon

Aug. 24 and Aug. 26: 6 – 8 p.m.

Click here for more information and to register for future events.