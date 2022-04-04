RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With the housing market continuing to rise across the country, the Triangle is continuing to be impacted whether by house sticker prices or rising rent.

Monday night, ONEWake is holding a meeting where a small number of Wake County residents who are directly impacted by unaffordable property taxes, will address the situation publicly.

The purpose of this action is to keep ONEWake leaders at the negotiating table with the County Commissioners, ONEWake’s website said.

The website also said that by the time the meeting begins at 5:30 p.m., the commissioners will have completed two retreats to shape next year’s budget, prompting ONEWake to get involved tonight.