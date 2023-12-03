WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Around two dozen children had the chance to do some holiday shopping with a Wake County Sheriff’s deputy or detention officer Saturday.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office held its annual Shop with the Sheriff event at Walmart in Wake Forest. Each child was given a $100 gift card to buy some presents.

“Carts and hearts were full today at Shop with the Sheriff!” the sheriff’s office said. “We extend our gratitude to everyone involved in making this day a positive and impactful one for our young participants.”

Wake County Sheriff’s Office 2023 Shop with a Sheriff at Walmart in Wake Forest. (Wake County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Willie Rowe was on hand Saturday and said he has been doing this for over two decades.

“The magnificent thing about it is 10 years later, some teenager walks up to you and says thank you,” Rowe said. “They tell you about this day, what it meant to them, how it helped build a relationship.”

The event was sponsored by Starbucks, Krispy Kreme and Walmart, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The event was one of several holiday shopping sessions with local law enforcement in the area.