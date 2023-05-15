RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police departments across Wake County are honoring fallen officers as part of National Police Week.

Law enforcement officers came together for a special ceremony at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts.

It included a reading of the names of the 23 fallen officers from several Wake County departments dating back to 1922. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley thanked officers, past and present, for their sacrifice.

Raleigh police Major Brian Harrison said he’s attended this ceremony for years, but it’s always a reminder of the risk of this job.

“There are new names that are being read and it just kind of helps bring it home how dangerous this job really is and the sacrifices that are made,” Harrison said.

Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres was among the officers honored, even though he was off-duty when he was shot and killed during last October’s mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood.

“It was a decision that was made by the board to add him. We’re so thankful for that. We support him, we support his family,” said Raleigh police chief Estella Patterson. “They’re going through a difficult ordeal right now, but we are here with them every step of the way.”

RPD tells CBS 17 several city facilities and downtown buildings will be lit in blue this week to honor those fallen officers.