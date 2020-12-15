Wake County hostage situation ends peacefully; suspect in custody, female hostage OK

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A hostage situation came to a peaceful end on Tuesday morning in Wake County near Zebulon, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and a tactical response team responded to the site of the hostage situation (Photo: Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

The situation, which occurred in the 7900-block of Old Bunch Road, began around 2:30 a.m., authorities said.

Deputies responded to the area “after a caller reported that an armed man was holding his girlfriend hostage,” an official said.

Along with deputies, members of the sheriff’s office Tactical Response Team also responded to the scene and made multiple attempts to get the suspect to surrender.

Three hours after it began, the standoff ended when the man exited the home and was taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation into the incident remains active. The name of the suspect has not been released and authorities have not said what charges he will face.