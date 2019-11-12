Wake County house fire leaves 2 dogs dead, 3 people displaced, officials say

Two dogs died and three people were displaced in a house fire on Misty River Drive in Wake County (CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two dogs were killed and three people were displaced following a house fire Tuesday morning in Wake County near Raleigh, fire officials on scene told CBS 17.

Eastern Wake Fire Department crews arrived at the scene in the 3500-block of Misty River Drive around 8 a.m., officials said. Ten trucks responded to the fire, including one unit from the Raleigh Fire Department.

The fire was mostly contained to the mobile home’s front porch, authorities said.

Three people were able to escape the home but two dogs were not. Fire crews located two dead dogs inside the home.

No people were injured in the fire.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

