Wake County identifies 18 COVID outbreaks at nursing homes in 2 days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County has reported COVID-19 outbreaks at 18 nursing homes in a span of two days.

County officials listed six outbreaks Thursday, a day after they identified outbreaks at 12 others.

Five of the six had outbreaks previously. This is the fourth for two of them — Hillside Nursing and Rehab in Wake Forest, and Capital Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raleigh.

Among the others listed Thursday:

— Cardinal of North Hills in Raleigh, second outbreak.

— The Retreat at Cary, second outbreak.

— Zebulon Rehabilitation Center, first outbreak.

— Sunrise of Raleigh, second outbreak.

Six of the dozen nursing homes listed Wednesday have had at least three outbreaks. One of those — Cary Health and Rehabilitation Center — has had five.

The weekly list of outbreaks from the state Department of Health and Human Services included two of those facilities: Cary Health and Rehabilitation Center had 17 cases (15 residents, two staff) while BellaRose Nursing and Rehab had four cases (three residents, one staff).

The county says it is not releasing any additional information about affected residents or employees.