RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County EMS employees are getting a pay raise in an effort to recruit and retain employees.

Wake County said 84 percent of EMS staff will get a raise, with the average raise being 21 percent.

Wake County EMS Assistant Chief of Community Outreach Brian Brooks said he hopes the raises will help fill the approximately 70 open medic positions.

“That is the highest that we have been since the onset of this staffing crisis last summer,” Brooks said.

The starting salary for EMTs will now be $20 an hour, up from $17.33. Paramedics will start at $28.13 an hour, up from $21.66.

The department is also adding a new advanced EMT position that will have a starting salary of $22.50.

“Recruitment wise this will put us in a position in the market to be very lucrative to somebody coming out of school,” Brooks said. “To be able to make $20 an hour fresh out of school as an EMT is significant.”

Here’s how the new starting pay compares to Orange and Durham Counties:

EMT Pay

Orange – $35,506

Durham – $37,856 to 38,480

Wake- $43,800

Paramedic Pay

Orange – $39,978

Durham – $40,518 to 45,073

Wake- $61,594

Before the raise, starting pay for Wake and Durham EMTs was roughly the same. Durham County EMS Chief Paramedic Mark Lockhart said about 15 percent of their positions are vacant.

CBS 17 asked what the Wake County EMS pay raise could mean for his department.

“We are closer in competition at the EMT level, they are much higher at the paramedic level, so it does raise concerns for us about potential staff departures,” Lockhart said.

The Orange County Emergency Services Director said there is currently one paramedic vacancy and two EMT vacancies in its department.

Brooks hopes the new pay will help retain current Wake County EMS employees. Under the new pay scale, he said some experienced employees will now be making the same as new people.

“Those 10-year medics may not have gotten a significant raise, so you’re gonna have somebody who’s been working here for 10 years making the same amount as someone who’s just walked in the door out of school,” Brooks said.

He said Wake County will be doing a wage compression study to fix that.

David Pease is an area director for the North Carolina Association of Rescue and EMS. He said the Wake County raise is a good start to filling vacancies.

“I think it’ll help, I don’t know if it’s gonna play a part in filling all of them only because it’s like everything, you have to get folks interested to do the job,” Pease said.

The raises will cost the county $5.7 million for the next fiscal year which begins in July. The new pay goes into effect April 1.