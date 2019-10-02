Wake County inmate who vanished from work assignment in Garner weeks ago now back in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County inmate who vanished more than two weeks ago while on work assignment in Garner is now back in custody, according to authorities.

Latroy Strickland was reported missing from the Garner facility on Sept. 20. He was on a work release and was supposed to return to custody by 8:30 p.m., authorities said.

Strickland, 41, was last seen near his work site in Garner around 4 p.m. that day.

He was captured before dawn on Wednesday by Raleigh police officers, North Carolina Department of Public Safety officials said.

According to NCDPS, Strickland committed crimes while he was being sought for escape and that’s why Raleigh police arrested him.

Strickland was serving a sentence for multiple larceny and drug convictions. He entered prison on March 20, 2018, and was scheduled for release on Jan. 4, 2021.

He will now be charged with escape and will be returned to a higher custody prison. He is being charged by Raleigh police with felony possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, and communicating threats.

