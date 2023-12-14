RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Vomiting, chills, stomach pain—they’re just some of the symptoms customers claimed they experienced after eating at a sushi restaurant in Raleigh earlier this month.

Wake County officials said they’ve now received 241 complaints from when customers dined at Sushi Nine off of Western Boulevard.

“To have 241 complaints with one facility in that timeline is substantial,” said Jennifer Brown, Environmental Health and Safety Director in Wake County.

Brown said the majority of complaints came from customers who ate at the restaurant between Nov. 28-Dec. 5.

Brown said they reached out and notified the restaurant right away after customers became ill. Staff voluntarily closed the facility on Dec. 5 to deep clean and disinfect before reopening again on Dec. 8. Since then, Brown said they have not had any additional complaints.

During the process, Wake County Health Director Rebecca Kaufman said they received three lab-confirmed norovirus tests. She said, “Norovirus is highly communicable meaning that it’s very easy to pass along. Some of its key symptoms are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, just generally feeling unwell and it usually lasts one to three days.”

Kaufman said the best way to prevent norovirus is by handwashing, following careful food guidelines, staying home when sick, and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.

“Right now, our communicable disease nurses are spending time calling each complainant, and once that is completed, we’ll gather our results and close the investigation,” said Kaufman.

During the investigation, Brown and Kaufman said Wake County inspectors will make daily visits and assessments, including looking at proper food handling and hand hygiene. They have not yet determined the cause or if the illness was linked to any one particular food.

Brown added, “Our focus is really facilitating the facility through this ongoing investigation that’s continuing to be a resource and consultative partner, to make sure they have processes in place to reduce the risks occurring in the future, as well as remaining a resource in the future to make sure they are sustaining these good practices.”