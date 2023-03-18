RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County has issued a white flag declaration for the next couple of days because of cold temperatures.

The county declared Saturday, Sunday and Monday white flag shelter nights ahead of the chilly weekend.

“White flag” status triggers partners to come together to provide additional emergency shelters for men, women and children. Wake County said white flag shelter nights are declared when temperatures are expected to be 35 degrees or below.

If you need shelter, officials say the following sites are available:

Edenton St. UMC – Bulla Center (Female Shelter)

301 W Jones St. Raleigh, N.C. 27603

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Raleigh (UUFR) (Male Shelter)

3313 Wade Ave., Raleigh, N.C. 27607

Salvation Army (Families with Children)

1863 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, N.C.

Pullen Memorial Baptist Church (Male Shelter)

Monday 3/13 and Tuesday 3/14 only

1801 Hillsborough St. Raleigh, N.C. 27605

Wake County said shelter sites operate from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. unless otherwise noted.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 919-834-2611 during shelter hours (delcared dates, 4 p.m. – 8 a.m.).

Click here for more information.