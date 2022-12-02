RALEIGH, N.C. — A jury on Friday found Justin Merritt guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Raleigh resident Andy Banks in 2020.

Merritt had been accused of fatally shooting Banks during a meetup arranged on Craigslist where Merritt had traveled from Virginia to look at Banks’ 2011 Range Rover for possible purchase.

At some point during a test drive of the vehicle, prosecutors said Merritt shot Banks five times in the back before taking the vehicle and Banks’ body to his home state of Virginia.

Merritt was also found guilty of robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Merritt will either face life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

This is a breaking news article. Check back for updates.