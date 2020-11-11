Wake County landfill smell could worsen during construction, officials warn

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Southern Wake County’s stinky landfill may stink a little more over the next few weeks.

The county is starting construction on new gas wells.

People living nearby in Holly Springs often complain about the landfill’s smell.

The work will happen during the day and will be covered at night to help control the smell, but there could be some odor, officials said Tuesday.

The county says the goal is to provide better landfill gas collection that minimizes odors once the work is complete.

