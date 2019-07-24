Wake County law enforcement holds active shooter training

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the first time, the Wake County’s Sheriff’s Office held an active shooter training at the Justice Center.

“An active shooter incident can happen in this building at any given time,” Captain Boris Neil with the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies need to be prepared.

“Law enforcement officers need to do this more often just do to that fact that what we have going on across the world today,” Neil said.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, in July alone, there have been 33 mass shootings in the US. Back in May, 12 people were killed, four others wounded at a municipal building in Virginia Beach.

“When an active shooter takes place you’re moving to the gunfire and where you think the shooter is,” Lt. Mike Norton who handles Courthouse Operations with the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said this training wasn’t based off what happened in Virginia Beach. It’s Sheriff Gerald Baker making good on a promise to hold additional training.

The Wake County Justice Center opened in July 2013. The building includes several courtrooms, the District Attorney’s Office and County offices. They said securing it presents a unique set of challenges.

“The building is so big and we have a staff on average 50 deputies per day but the building is so big, foot traffic in and out of the building on a day to day basis. Just down here in our disposition courtroom sometimes on a day to day basis, we could see 4 to 600 people coming through that one courtroom,” Norton said.

Due to security concerns, we only got a brief snippet of the training deputies go through.

“Incidents happen we got to keep learning from them. Keep training,” Tim Mullally, the Security Coordinator with Wake County said.

The training started Monday and will go through Wednesday. Every deputy who works at the Justice Center will take part.

