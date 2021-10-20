Wake County law enforcement to help cover Knightdale’s jurisdiction amidst death of officer

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Four Wake County law enforcement agencies are covering for the Knightdale Police Department Wednesday through Saturday after an officer was killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

Additionally, Raleigh Wake Communications will be answering Knightdale’s non-emergency line through Monday at 8 a.m.

The Wake Forest, Holly Springs and Garner police departments, along with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office began covering Knightdale’s jurisdiction at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Officer Ryan Hayworth was killed in a traffic collision with an impaired driver while responding to a crash on Interstate-540 on Sunday, officials said.

He, and training officer Cody Hagler were hit from behind, outside their patrol car, when the driver failed to slow down when approaching the crash scene.

“Ryan’s loss in an indescribable tragedy for our department and our community,” Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps said. “The pain of his death felt the most by his family, friends, and those who knew him best. As we began the process of healing, we ask that you join us in a season of prayer for all of those who have been forever touched by this heartbreaking event.”

Hayworth’s funeral is planned for Friday afternoon.