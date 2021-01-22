Wake County leaders address COVID-19 vaccine rollout during town hall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Kenneth Turnig lives in Zebulon, which is an area that Wake County has identified as having one the highest COVID-19 positivity rates at 16.3%.

Turnig said he hasn’t received the vaccine yet.

“I just want to see how it works with other people. Then, when it’s my time I’ll take it,” he mentioned.

He said he’s not concerned about getting it, but not too thrilled about the wait. That is just one of many concerns and issues Wake County is facing regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

RELATED: Click here to find where to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

So Friday night, the Wake County Legislative Delegation along with those in the county who have a large role in the vaccine rollout were on hand for a virtual town hall.

“We certainly understand that frustration. It’s probably only second to ours in trying to make sure we can deliver the vaccine to all those in Wake County,” said Johnna Sharpe, Wake County chief operating officer.

The goal was to answer questions from the public.

“We will remind you of your second appointment when it’s time to come back in. But the state’s CVMS system will also ping you,” said Dr. Jason Wittes, Wake County’s pharmacy director.

The meeting was also an opportunity for the county to explain the reality of what it now faces.

“The one message that we wanted to relay to everyone tonight is that we are dealing with a supply and demand issue and we just want everyone to understand that there is no fault to Wake County,” said N.C. Representative Julie Von Haefen (D-District 36).

“They can do more but unfortunately the state have enough to give to them,” said Von Haefen.

According to Wittes, between hospitals and the public health department the county has received just over 39,000 first doses just this week.

“Unfortunately, there are many things that are out of our control,” Sharpe said.

Von Haefen said during the town hall that she and others are continuing to advocate on the county’s behalf.