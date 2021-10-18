Wake County leaders approve anti-discrimination ordinance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Joining several other counties and cities in the Triangle area, Wake County Monday approved an anti-discrimination law.

The new ordinance will protect people in the county only in areas outside of towns or cities, officials said in a news release.

The policy will prohibit discrimination in the workplace and public accommodations based on race, gender, sexual orientation, and other identities.

The ordinance, which goes into effect on Feb. 1, 2022, will allow a person who believes a business or organization has discriminated against them to file a complaint with the Wake County Manager’s Office for investigation, the news release said.

“No one should be discriminated against because of who they are,” said Matt Calabria, Chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners. “Through this ordinance, we’re showing our residents and the world that equality, fairness, and inclusion are core values in our community.”

Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Durham city, and Hillsborough are among areas that have already adopted such a law in the Triangle area.