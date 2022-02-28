RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — During Monday’s work session for the Wake County Board of Commissioners, members talked about the process to remove books and library materials from the county’s collection.

The county has spent the past couple of months forming the library committee, made up of librarians from across the system. They have worked to revise the process.

This comes after the Wake County Public Library initially removed the novel Gender Queer in mid-December after drawing criticism from North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

The book returned to shelves last month.

The new, revised process, that was presented to commissioners Monday, would be made up of 10 steps.

It would begin with someone addressing their concerns with library staff. Then, the process would include submitting a form about the material to a committee.

Once a final decision is reached, the material wouldn’t be able to be challenged again for five years.

This existing process to remove books has been in place since 2005.

In a similar issue, activists and educators gathered Monday morning in front of Robinson’s office in Raleigh.

“Our children have the right to learn every part of our history,” said Durrell Johnson with Progress NC Action.

They called out Republican leaders who have pushed to ban books in schools they say highlight “Black and brown experiences, gender, and sexual orientation.”

“Black children, brown children, LGBTQ+children have the right to have a curriculum that reflects their life experience,” said Letha Muhammad, director of the Education Justice Alliance.

As far as Wake County’s review process, the county manager will now go over it before it becomes official.