RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners is working on a violence interruption program. During its work session Monday, the board received an update on the program.

County Commissioner and Chair of the Public Safety Committee Matt Calabria envisions the program as combining various groups including law enforcement agencies, community members, and the District Attorney’s Office.

“We want to make sure that it’s easier to do the right thing, which is gonna make it harder to do the wrong thing,” Calabria said.

One of the first steps was conversations with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The office sent a letter to commissioners on Friday which laid out what a program modeled after the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods could look like. Calabria stressed the letter is a very preliminary concept.

It suggests forming a group of law enforcement partners and forming a community engagement and prevention team, both housed under an executive committee.

Calabria said violence interruption would focus on law enforcement zeroing in on areas hardest hit by gun violence and be proactive about prevention and intervention.

“A lot of the interventions that we’re talking about are ways to help people get out of bad situations, whether that be helping folks get connected to community services, helping them see what opportunities they have other than doing the wrong thing, helping people get connected to housing, or jobs, or human services,” Calabria said.

Board Chair Shinica Thomas emphasized using research to guide the program.

“Why some of the violence happens, we could look at where folks are getting guns from,” Thomas said. “We talk a lot about unlocked vehicles, those kinds of things and not just gangs.”

County commissioners also want the program to look at mass shootings, intimate partner violence, and guns being used in suicide.

“I think of those as well when we think of violence as a public health issue,” Commissioner Vickie Adamson said. Last month Durham expanded its violence interrupters program, Bull City United.

Raleigh is working on a $1.2 million violence interrupters program as well in partnership with the Raleigh-Apex NAACP.

Calabria said the next couple of months will focus on how the program will be structured, how many paid positions there will be, and getting community feedback. He hopes they will begin hiring people by the end of the calendar year.