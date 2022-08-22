RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s become a national problem–gun violence and it’s happening locally and across the country.

In our area, city and county leaders are looking for solutions.

On Monday, Wake County leaders discussed a new violence interruption program.

“We have had a few conversations with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and that’s one stream of conversation,” commissioner Matt Calabria told commissioners at a Wake County Public Safety Committee meeting Monday.

The goal of the program is to reduce gun violence in the area through the help of multiple organizations.

Calabria said they are looking at two parts to the program.

“One… coordinate with law-enforcement to share information on gun violence,” said Calabria. “Two… to have a human services intervention element of it that would really identify people who are likely to commit gun violence, to mentor them in some cases, to show them that there’s accountability if they do violate the law.”

The county is also looking to collaborate with Raleigh officials as the city is already working towards establishing its own violence intervention program.

That program is similar to one already being utilized in Durham.

Calabria says they wouldn’t be doing the exact same thing as Raleigh, but they also wouldn’t be doing something disconnected from their efforts.

Calabria told CBS 17 they are still in the very early stages of development. They will likely draw heavily from the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative and other national and local models.