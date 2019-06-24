Wake County leaders to address concerns over uranium, radon in private well water

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Monday, Wake County leaders will discuss groundwater contaminants that impact 19,000 private well owners and users.

The contaminants are naturally-occurring and found in the eastern half of the county.

It was announced earlier this month that the county would be sending notices to thousands of owners of private wells urging them to get testing done for various contanminants that could have potential health impacts.

Evan Kane, manager of groundwater protection and wells for the county’s department of environmental services, says there are about 20,000 wells in the “vulnerable area.”

“We’ve found that uranium and some related elements are the most common chemical contaminants in Wake County water,” he said. “We’re trying to increase awareness among well users about the prevalence of these contaminants.”

He said about 4,000 wells “may exceed the standard for uranium.” He also said about 6,000 “may exceed the guidance level for radon.”

“The rock in eastern Wake County is naturally enriched in uranium, and that uranium and its breakdown products can leach into the groundwater,” he said. “Very few people have actually gotten their well water tested to determine whether they have these contaminants in their water.”

He said prolonged exposure to “these elements carries an increased risk of certain types of cancers, and with uranium, in particular, carries the risk of kidney toxicity,” he said. “While finding a problem with your well water can be scary, nearly all the problems you could encounter are fixable in some way.”

A news conference will take place at 9 a.m. and will reveal the places impacted and what residents can do to determine whether their water is safe.

Latest news on CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now