Wake County leaders to provide details on new 911 program Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County EMS is getting a new program called the Nurse Navigation Program.

The county says, “it will help route calls to the right care at the right time at the right place.”

County leaders, Wake County’s Chief Medical Officer, and hospital representatives will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the program.

CBS 17 spoke to municipalities that already have a nurse navigation program to learn about how it works in their areas.

The Seattle fire department began using a nurse navigation program last week.

The department’s communications training coordinator Hilton Almond said 911 dispatchers route low acuity calls, like general aches and pains or known chronic back pain, to a nurse.

From there, the nurse can give advice over the phone, direct a patient to urgent care, or decide if they need to send an ambulance so the patient can go to the emergency room.

“Hopefully it saves up more ambulances available for AMR, so that they can respond,” Almond said. “As well as, again, not saturate local emergency departments with patients who don’t really need to be there when they can probably get the care they need either, again, over the phone from a nurse, telehealth, or a local clinic.”

In Georgia, DeKalb County has been using a nurse navigation program for nearly a-year-and-a-half.

Fire chief Darnell Fullum said 5,000 of the department’s EMS calls were sent to a nurse navigator last year, about 8 percent of the county’s EMS call volume. He said of the calls that used a nurse navigator, 30 percent were resolved without going to the hospital.

CBS 17 asked if these moves have freed up space in emergency rooms.

“Interestingly enough with COVID, we feel like we really haven’t yet realized the full benefit of this system,” Fullum said.

Wake County said the program will meet the diverse health care needs of the growing area. Wake EMS hit 10,000 calls in a month for the first time ever in May.

Fullum said the program has saved DeKalb County about 3,800 ambulance hours last year. Fullum said the program is about helping people who call 911 because sometimes they don’t know who else to call.

“It’s not really abuse, it’s more just maybe overuse or misuse of the service,” Fullum said. “So, we wanted to give them another avenue for them to be able to resolve their issues and it really has worked well.”