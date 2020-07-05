Wake County leaders to vote Monday on Juneteenth holiday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County leaders say that they plan to vote next week on adopting a new holiday for the county.

The new holiday would be Juneteenth, June 19, and would provide a paid day off for county government workers.

Wake County Board of Commissioners Chaiman Greg Ford made the announcement Saturday on Twitter. He also included a proclamation about the holiday.

Juneteenth is the day when African-Americans in Texas received notice that slavery was abolished via the 13th Amendment.

“Both timely and overdue, we hope state and local governments will follow this example,” Ford said on Twitter.

The vote on the holiday will be Monday.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin replied to the tweet saying “We will be doing the same in Raleigh.” Baldin did not outline a timeframe for Raleigh’s decision.

