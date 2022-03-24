RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – A committee of a dozen Wake County officials is making changes to an already existing pre-trial sentencing program.

City and county leaders, like district attorney Lorrin Freeman and Wake County Commissioner chairman Matt Calabria, said it’s about time to make the necessary changes to the local court system. These changes would give everyone an equal amount of opportunity for a fair sentencing.

The changes include:

To implement a standardized decision-making process for magistrates when reviewing bail conditions at the initial appearance,

To implement during the first appearance the Public Safety Assessment, which provides an objective, validated tool for understanding a person’s likelihood of success when released before the trial begins

To increase pretrial support services and allocate resources to those who need assistance the most

To review and use the pretrial jail status report developed by the Wake County Sheriff’s office, which provides a list of jail residents and identifies people whose cases can be considered for additional review

To lower the minimum suggested secured bond amounts for certain types of offenses

To provide representation from the Public Defenders Office at first appearance hearing

According to a news release from Wake County Thursday, nearly half a million people sit in jail awaiting trial because some can not simply afford to make bail.

Per Freeman, they have a long history of trying to set the bar high when it comes to being resourceful and providing fair and safe opportunities for all, but this was not the case for many.

“This is a huge step in the right direction,” she said. “This was a project to say, ‘OK, who are we holding in custody or in jail? And are there people in there that really could succeed outside if we can give them that opportunity?’”

The committee consists of up to 12 members of judges, prosecutors, public defenders, and even law enforcement.

This newly revised program is intended for people who are awaiting trial and who were charged with low-level felonies and misdemeanors charges, and who has no history of violence, or skipping out on court dates.

“One of the main touchpoints of this project is using a pretrial risk assessment tool. It is the people who are arrested and come through the jail. There it will be administered to them, the public safety assessment tool, that would gauge their risk of re-offending, the risk of not coming to court,” she said.

According the National Partnership for Pre-trial Justice, hundreds of thousands of people sit in jail because of non-violent offenses and failure to pay bail costing taxpayers about $14 billion a year.

Calabria said the consequence of people sitting in jail impacts more than themselves.

“When we put people in jail we interrupt so much of their lives. They often lose their jobs, they often lose their homes. Connections to family and friends are strained at best. And then when they are out we expect them to jump right back into productive and law-abiding citizenship,” he said.

Kristie Williams is a formally incarcerated woman that spent time in jail because she could not afford to pay her bail amount. Fourteen years later and she is now an advocate for others to not endure the same. She now serves as the deputy director for engagement and mobilization for the ACLU of North Carolina.

“I would say it’s a start and we do appreciate the efforts that this committee is making to reduce the number of people, who are going to be again mostly black and brown and definitely poor people who are defined in Wake County. “

Freeman said they want the use of a secure bond, which is one of the key components some offenders remain in jail because they can’t afford it, to only be used if the person is deemed a danger to the community.

The program also offers additional services and contacts to people once they are released as they await the outcome of their case.

“I think all of us, who work within the criminal justice system, have seen there are areas where we just got to doing better. There are areas that need to be reformed,” Freeman explained.

She believes there are people currently being held in custody that will benefit from this program once it goes into effect on April 4.