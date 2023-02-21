RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In its Tuesday work session, the Wake County Board of Commissioners slated $50,000 to support a local center helping those in need of a variety of legal support.

The Wake County Legal Support Center, located inside the Wake County Courthouse, is a hub of free resources for people representing themselves in court and who are in need of guidance.

The center got up and running just last month.

From divorce filings and protective orders to small claims complaints, the center can point litigants in the right direction as far as paperwork and understanding the process, but does not provide legal advice or representation.

The council’s allocation of $50,000 for the fiscal year 2023 is coming out of the remaining budget from the city’s employee incentive program which has an estimated balance of $888,976, according to the meeting’s agenda.