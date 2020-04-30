Wake County looks to cut 115 jobs as COVID-19 impacts budget

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County plans to eliminate 115 positions as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to take its toll on the county’s economy.

A $28.8 million budget shortfall is projected for the next fiscal year as revenues drop.

County departments have been asked to cut 7 percent from their operations.

In some cases, city staff did not accept all the cuts proposed by individual departments if they felt it would negatively impact the community.

Of the 115 jobs to be cut, 17 are currently filled.

The Wake County Board of Commissioners met Thursday morning in a special work session to discuss the budget cuts.

A point of conversation was merging some EMS agencies within the county.

Commissioners discussed merging the Cary and East Wake contract agencies into positions within the county.

The commissioners also discussed eliminating 34 of the 71 long-term vacant detention officer positions – a majority of which were added in the 2017 fiscal year as a measure to limit overtime from backfilling officers who were in training or on leave.

The county has received $193 million in CARES Act funding – that money can only be used to respond to COVID-related emergencies such as:

Purchase of Personal Protective Equipment and testing supplies

IT equipment and support related to teleworking

Employee pay and benefits related to COVID response, including hazard pay and overtime

Communication and enforcement of public health orders

Support municipalities in their COVID-related response

