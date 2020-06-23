Wake county looks to hire for 235 positions to support pandemic response

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County says it plans to hire 235 temporary staff members to help with the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county said most of the positions will deal with contact tracing, epidemiology and nursing.

“We are now on day 112 of running our Emergency Operations Center – the longest response in Wake County’s history – and it’s not going to end any time soon,” said Wake County Manager David Ellis. “As we look at how we can start reopening our facilities and begin providing services to our residents again, we must temporarily expand our workforce, so we can continue leading the fight against COVID-19 in a sustainable way.”

Funding from the CARES Act will be used to pay the salaries and offer benefits to the temporary workers:

Create a dedicated workforce to sustain the county’s COVID-19 response efforts;

Shift Wake County staff who’ve been deployed to the EOC back to their regularly scheduled duties; and

Continue to nimbly act in the community’s best interest as we learn more about the impacts of COVID-19 and adjust strategies and tactics as needed.

“While we learn more every day about this novel virus, there is still much we don’t know,” said Chris Kippes, Wake County Public Health Division director. “Having a dedicated staff to support our response efforts will allow us to continue to share the latest information seamlessly, quickly and efficiently with an end goal of protecting the health of our community.”

Interviews and hiring are expected to begin in July. These jobs are temporary and expected to last through at least Nov. 30.

To view the positions and qualifications, candidates can visit wakegov.com/employment.