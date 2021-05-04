Wake County makes it easier for you to get the COVID-19 vaccine today

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public Health says starting today…you’ll be able to get your COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment at some of its clinics.

The clinics are open to anyone 16 or older who is getting their first dose but Pfizer is the only option for those who are 16 or 17.

The county says each appointment should take about 30 minutes…and that includes the 15 minute observation period.

There are four locations in the county where you can walk in without an appointment:

  • Wake County Public Health Center
    10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh
    Mondays & Fridays: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
    Tuesdays & Thursdays: 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.
    Wednesdays: Closed
    Saturdays: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    Vaccine Brand Expected: Pfizer
  • Wake County Northern Regional Center
    350 E. Holding Avenue, Raleigh
    Mondays & Fridays: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
    Tuesdays & Thursdays: 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.
    Wednesdays: Closed
    Saturdays: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    Vaccine Brand Expected: Moderna
     
  • Wake County Human Services Center at Departure
    5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh
    Mondays through Fridays: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
    Vaccine Brand Expected: Pfizer
     
  • Green Road Park
    4201 Green Road, Raleigh
    Thursday, May 6 & Friday, May 7: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Vaccine Brand Expected: Janssen

For more on Wake County’s vaccine process, click here.

