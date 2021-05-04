Wake County makes it easier for you to get the COVID-19 vaccine today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public Health says starting today…you’ll be able to get your COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment at some of its clinics.
The clinics are open to anyone 16 or older who is getting their first dose but Pfizer is the only option for those who are 16 or 17.
The county says each appointment should take about 30 minutes…and that includes the 15 minute observation period.
There are four locations in the county where you can walk in without an appointment:
- Wake County Public Health Center
10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh
Mondays & Fridays: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesdays & Thursdays: 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Wednesdays: Closed
Saturdays: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Vaccine Brand Expected: Pfizer
- Wake County Northern Regional Center
350 E. Holding Avenue, Raleigh
Mondays & Fridays: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesdays & Thursdays: 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Wednesdays: Closed
Saturdays: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Vaccine Brand Expected: Moderna
- Wake County Human Services Center at Departure
5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh
Mondays through Fridays: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Vaccine Brand Expected: Pfizer
- Green Road Park
4201 Green Road, Raleigh
Thursday, May 6 & Friday, May 7: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vaccine Brand Expected: Janssen
For more on Wake County’s vaccine process, click here.