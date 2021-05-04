Wake County makes it easier for you to get the COVID-19 vaccine today

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public Health says starting today…you’ll be able to get your COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment at some of its clinics.

The clinics are open to anyone 16 or older who is getting their first dose but Pfizer is the only option for those who are 16 or 17.

The county says each appointment should take about 30 minutes…and that includes the 15 minute observation period.

There are four locations in the county where you can walk in without an appointment:

Wake County Public Health Center

10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh

Mondays & Fridays: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesdays & Thursdays: 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesdays: Closed

Saturdays: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Vaccine Brand Expected: Pfizer

Wake County Northern Regional Center

350 E. Holding Avenue, Raleigh

Mondays & Fridays : 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesdays & Thursdays : 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesdays : Closed

Saturdays : 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Vaccine Brand Expected: Moderna



5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh

Mondays through Fridays: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Vaccine Brand Expected: Pfizer



4201 Green Road, Raleigh

Thursday, May 6 & Friday, May 7: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccine Brand Expected: Janssen

