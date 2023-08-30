RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for allegedly committing illegal sex acts against a minor on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a report on July 10 about an alleged sexual assault on a juvenile.

After reviewing details of the investigation, the Wake County Assistant District Attorney’s Office authorized charges against 67-year-old Jeffrey Boettcher. He was arrested for two counts of statutory sexual offense with a child.

Boettcher is being held in the Wake County County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.