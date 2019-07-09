Wake County man arrested for raping woman behind Apex convenience store, docs say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County man faces charges after raping a woman behind an Apex convenience store, according to a search warrant.

Rajinder Singh Aulakh, 45, of Holly Springs, is accused of raping a woman on June 8 near the wooded area behind the Circle K located at 1414 E. Williams St. Documents said two customers heard someone screaming for help. One of them said he saw a man in a yellow Polo shirt, later identified as Aulakh, standing over the victim.

The witnesses also saw Aulakh punch the woman in the face. One of them said he yelled at Aulakh to stop, which is when he pulled up his pants and left the area with a clear plastic bag later determined to be the victim’s belongings, documents said.

One of the witnesses also filmed Aulakh as he left the area.

The victim said she had been at the Circle K waiting to be picked up by a friend. She said Aulakh initially asked her to walk behind the convenience store to look at apartments. Aulakh then hit her in the face, knocking her to the ground, warrants said.

Apex police received the report at 6:31 p.m. on June 8. Aulakh was quickly located at a Comfort Inn across the street from the Circle K. He was found with the victim’s belongings in his room, warrants said.

Aulakh is charged with second-degree forcible rape, second-degree sexual offense, and common law robbery. He’s being held at the Wake County Jail.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now