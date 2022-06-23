RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County man was arrested for an assault on a woman that occurred on June 13 in the 1000 block of Glenwood Avenue, police said Thursday.

Officers responded to a report of an assault on a female at approximately 12:30 a.m. on June 13. Upon arrival, officers located the adult female who was assaulted and suffering from serious injuries.

Joshua David Becker, 35, has been charged with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree sexual offense, first-degree kidnapping and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Police said Becker was taken into custody by authorities in Bland, Virginia, and is currently awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Kayla Morton contributed to this article.