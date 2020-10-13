Wake County man charged with child sex crimes; investigators search for additional victims

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Holly Springs man is charged with sexually assaulting two girls. Investigators said there could be other victims.

Richard Kelton appeared at the Wake County Justice Center Monday. A quick online search shows the 37-year-old owns a real estate firm. He also appeared active in the community.

Richard Kelton. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

According to arrest warrants, two of the charges stem from incidents investigators said happened back in April 2012. The third charge involved a second child. Court documents show it took place from May 2019 until last Friday.

Holly Spring police and Morrisville police are working together on the case.

“The unfortunate reality is that child sexual abuse and child physical abuse and child abuse, in general, is far too prevalent,” said Cristin DeRonja, the Executive Director of Stop Abuse for Every Child or SAFEchild, a non-profit in Raleigh.

“Children want to believe and trust adults in their lives. It’s very common for us to experience with children what we call is a delayed disclosure.”

In a statement, the YMCA of the Triangle explained:

“Mr. Kelton was an employee of the YMCA of the Triangle who last worked with us in 2012. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot issue any further comment. As always, we cooperate with local authorities.

Throughout our history, our YMCA has had a strong commitment to children and their health and safety.”

Kelton’s attorney, Melissa Hill, declined to comment.

