Wake County man charged with inciting a riot in connection with May 30 protest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old Wake County man was arrested Monday and charged with inciting a riot in connection with the protests in downtown Raleigh on May 30.

Justin Shane Corbett turned himself in at the Wake County Detention Center Monday afternoon where he was charged with felony inciting a riot, felony attempt to break into a building, injury to real property, and disorderly conduct.

Before surrendering, Corbett posted to Facebook where he apologized and said he wasn’t paid to be in downtown Raleigh.

Corbett received a $6,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge on Tuesday.

More than 30 people have been arrested in connection with the violence and destruction across Raleigh on May 30 and 31.

