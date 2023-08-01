WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County man is charged with murder after Monday night’s double shooting that left one person dead, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

CBS 17 previously reported two people were shot around 7:15 p.m. in the 7500 block of Panther Lake Road in Willow Spring, which is in southern Wake County.

Two men were seriously injured during the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Cody Armstrong, 30, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office arrested and charged Lawrence Paul Menegay, 66, of Willow Spring, in connection with the homicide.

The second man is still in the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is active and no other information was released.