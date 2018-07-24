Wake County man charged with raping child for 4 years, warrants say Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Paul Lee Dwyer in court on July 23, 2018. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Paul Lee Dwyer (Raleigh/Wake CCBI) [ + - ] Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A Wake County man has a $5 million bond and could receive as many as 10 life sentences following his arrest on child sex crime charges.

Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said "the warrant speaks for itself" in the investigation of Paul Lee Dwyer. The 52-year-old is accused of raping a girl from February 2011 through December 2015, beginning before the child's 13th birthday.

He was charged with:

Six counts of felony statutory sex offense of a person 13, 14, or 15

Two counts felony statutory rape of a person 13, 14 or 15

Two counts first-degree sex offense with a child

One count felony indecent liberties with a child

He was arrested July 20.

A court order prohibits Dwyer from having any direct or indirect contact with his victim. If he is able to post the $5 million bond, he must stay away from the victim's home, school or place of employment.

"You've been charged with 10 felonies that each carry a maximum punishment of life imprisonment, and one felony that carries a maximum of 59 months in prison. Of course, that's only if you're found guilty and dependent on your record," District Judge Eric Chasse said.

Records show the United States Air Force discharged Dwyer in 2000 in lieu of a court martial for misuse of a government computer. That investigation included the Uniform Code of Military Justice Article 134, which involves allegations of possessing child pornography.

Dwyer's criminal history in North Carolina is clean, but he has prior arrests and convictions from 2003-2004 in Florida for DUI and a domestic violence battery charge. Those record indicate he was employed as a butcher.

Neighbors next door to Dwyer moved into their home in November, and said they became uneasy when he brought Christmas presents to their pre-teen daughters but not their son. One of the daughters had her parents black out a bathroom window after she thought she saw someone watching from the wood line between their house and Dwyer's.

