Wake County man charged with shooting 2 dogs in his neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County man was arrested after the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said he shot two dogs in his neighborhood on Monday.

Wake County deputies were called to 2200 block of Ballston Place, which is located off S. Smithfield Road outside Knightdale, in reference to a dog being shot.

Deputies came in contact with the caller, identified as 38-year-old Sean Christopher Winfield, Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said in a release.

Winfield told deputies he shot a dog that was running loose in the neighborhood.

However, the owner of the injured dog told Animal Control that the dog had left his property without him knowing when it was let out to use the bathroom.

The owner said the dog approached Winfield, who was standing in the road, Curry said.

Winfield shot the dog once, telling deputies he was “fearful” the dog would attack him.

Later on Monday, deputies were again called to the same neighborhood after another dog was shot.

Curry said witnessed identified Winfield as the person who shot the dog.

Witnesses said the dog was crossing the street to see a neighborhood. Curry said this neighbor and the dog routinely see each other.

“Through investigative means, it was determined that the subject’s account of the shooting was not consistent with the evidence that was discovered by Wake investigators,” Curry said in a release.

Both dogs survived the shootings and are recovering.

Winfield has been charged with two counts of cruelty to animals and two counts of violating the Wake County firearms ordinance.