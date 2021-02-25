Wake County man convicted of habitual DWI in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A jury in Pender County found a Willow Spring man guilty of habitual driving while impaired Wednesday.

Cameron M. Campbell, 39, was sentenced to 18-31 months in prison.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Campbell was previously convicted of DWIs in 2001 and 2003, and twice in 2011 in New Hanover County. He also also convicted of DWI in 2017 in Wake County.

He also has a pending DWI charge in New Hanover County stemming from a Sept. 7, 2018, incident.

“On Sunday, April 7, 2019, Campbell’s erratic driving caught the attention of a Surf City Police Department officer who followed Campbell’s vehicle into the Wal-Mart parking lot,” the District Attorney’s Office stated about the incident that led to Wednesday’s conviction. “After a brief encounter with Campbell, Surf City police officers immediately started a Driving While Impaired investigation.

“Campbell refused lawful commands to exit his vehicle and had to be removed. Campbell was subsequently arrested and refused a chemical analysis of his breath. Campbell was believed to be impaired on alcohol.”