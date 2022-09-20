RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County man is dancing for joy after winning $25,000 a year for the rest of his life on a North Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Officials said Tuesday that Kenneth Kiriazes, 64, bought a Lucky for Life ticket but forgot about it in his truck before checking it last week.

That is when Kiriazes discovered he had won the big prize.

“I did that happy dance,” Kiriazes said. “Something like this is a blessing.”

Officials said Kiriazes bought the ticket for the Aug. 23 drawing at the Swift Mart on Marshburn Road in Wendell.

According to officials, he could have taken $25,000 a year for the rest of his life but opted for the lump sum of $390,000 — which came to $276,990 after taxes were withheld.