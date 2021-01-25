Wake County man facing new indecent liberties with a child charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County man who was arrested in October on indecent liberties with a child charges is now facing new charges, according to arrest records.

Richard Kelton, 37, of Apex was arrested on Oct. 10, 2020 and charged with indecent liberties with a child for incidents in April 2012 and from May 2019 until just days before his arrest, warrants indicated.

After that arrest, investigators said there could be other victims.

Monday, Kelton was charged with indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child. Those two charges are for incidents in Feb. 2013, according to arrest records.

Holly Springs police and Morrisville police said in October that they are working together on the case.